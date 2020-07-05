Kylie Jenner wearing a hair color of light brown chocolate

Kylie Jenner he followed in the footsteps of her sister, Kim Kardashian, for a important turning point in the choice of your the color of the hair. And he did this under the guidance of the colourist: Chris Appleton. The young entrepreneur who, a few days ago, lucy’s Instagram of hair of the hue of a light pink color, now appears with a light brown color or also called ‘light brown’ by their creator.

Tone hair color trend and you can apply at home

This hair dye products you chose Kylie Jenner stands out for its bursts of light, from the nape of the neck to the bottom of the same, and to bring a few tufts of a uniform chocolate color. In this way, the the tone of the hair it is lighter than the eyebrows, so the tint sits perfect for the brown leather like Kylie Jennerbecause it softens his features and brings a touch of natural light to the face. In addition, the ” light chocolate brown stay in the hair a dye such as pink or light blonde, and can be worn with hair loose, or with the waves semidefinidas as he took the youngest of the Kardashian family on Instagram.

Without a doubt, the summer has come to accept new challenges. The owner of Kylie Cosmetics it was inspired by the change of look Kim Kardashian, the famous age of 36 years. The eldest of the Kardashian followed the suggestions of Chris Appleton and decided to dye its mane with a tint more radical: the cherry color. Took him into the loose hair, with a strip in the middle and the waves and ill-defined game with a beauty look in nude shades.

Kylie Jenner with a hair pitch-black jet. © Frazer Harrison

As you know, the colourist Chris Appleton is transforming the hair of all the celebrities Hollywood, among them the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, as well as Jennifer Lopez], only to protect her during the show of the half time of the Super Bowl in 2020. Not in vain, his cuts and dyes hair become the trend of the summer of 2020 all of us want to watch. Now, under the gaze of Kylie Jennerthat, more than once gave us a lesson of style and beauty with the long, perfect hairstyle, or the brown, which is assumed to be of prestige for the dark skin more tanned.

This is the style of Kylie Jenner