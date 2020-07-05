Kylie Jenner gets a tattoo on his forearm, in honour of his daughter

The celebrity has revealed through a new selfie of Instagram the tattoo that seems to be the forearm, in honor, apparently, at the time of his birth, his only daughter.

Not many are aware of that Kylie Jenner has a large collection of tattoos scattered around the body. The young 22 year old woman who has always opted for the small designs, in muted tones and in areas that are less visible.

He has now displayed a new tattoo across the selfie that went for his Stories next to her make-up confidence Ariel Tejadato view the color of hair that has just released in a shade of honey blonde. This is the number of numerical ‘4:43’that adorns her forearm.

Speculation on the meaning of these numbers have been slow to appear, but it seems that the portal TMZ he was the one who got to solve the mystery.

Apparently, it represents the moment in which it came to the world his daughter Flocks February 1, 2018, or, at least, this is the time that appears on the birth certificate of the girl that he had access to the above-mentioned publication.

The entrepreneur seems to be also the name of Flocks in capital letters on the left elbow to play with his best friend Stassie Karanikolaou and the father of the girl, Travis Scott.

