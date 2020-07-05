Joanna Gaines nearly had a second appointment with the Chip Gaines, for 2 reasons

Fixer Upper stars Chip
and Joanna Gaines have been married since 2003. Even if they seem happy
get married today, almost not stay together. That’s why Joanna almost
rejected a second appointment.
How did you meet Chip and Joanna Gaines
Chip and Joanna Gaines | Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic
Chip and Joanna met at the store of cars from his father. During
in an interview with Harry Connick Jr, Chip says that he was so in love that he visited the
shop almost every week to fix your car. Joanna says that she has met with the Chip of a day
while she was standing outside.
“I worked for my dad for about 10 years, in their shop car,” says Giovanna. “And there was a guy in the front, and the guys all said,‘ Go look at the front. There is a really nice guy. And, of course, was never going to do it, but I thought:’ Well, why not? Then, walk by the showroom and see this guy, that is not the Chip, and I wonder, ‘Oh, he is really cute, but now what?’ I didn’t know what to do, so I continued to walk to the exhibition hall and stepped outside. And as I walked out, the Chip enters to take his roommate, and the rest is history. “
Chip Gaines did not cause a good first impression on Joanna Gaines
Joanna Gaines, says, “it was love at first sight” when she and
The Chip went to his first appointment. In the summer issue of Magnolia Journal,
she says to his readers that this was not so impressed with him. The Output Chip
The personality took them by surprise. He was not silent, as the boys she was used to.
Dated.
“It was love at first sight for the Chip and me,” says Giovanna.
“On the one hand, they are usually attracted to guys who have been more quiet
side. According to our first appointment, it was clear that the Chip was all but silent. He
he was everywhere, talking business, which he had begun, and these ideas
he had, and as I was buying small houses and turning, and I was
wondering if it was a little crazy. “
Why is Joanna Gaines almost did not give him another opportunity to Chip
Joanna gives two reasons that almost did not come out with a Chip
again. She was convinced that the Chip had given the two agreements. Before you
says that Chip has had the tendency to take risks. Second, she does not like her
quackery “In my mind, I looked instinctively to his inclination for risk
and the nature talkative as the two reasons for which it is probable that they will not go for a second date ”
writes Giovanna
Chip and Joanna Gaines say that marriage requires work
During a session of the conference in the ENTRANCE to 2019, the gaineses
Admit that marriage is hard work. The secret to make sure that things go well is
we respect each other and continue to fight. Work in a team and to honor
between them, they have to overcome many obstacles.
“This is a very difficult thing to do, to work together with
someone with whom you have a relationship and family,“ she says
Chip. “We are definitely in agreement. It is not perfect, Our secret ingredient to our
Marriage and the working relationship is a strong mutual respect. A lot of hard work
enter this, but if you can reach a place of mutual respect, it is possible to change
the world.”
Read more: Power
Do you hire Chip and Joanna Gaines?
Continues to Sheiresa @SheiresaNgo