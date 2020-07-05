Joanna Gaines nearly had a second appointment with the Chip Gaines, for 2 reasons

Fixer Upper stars Chip

and Joanna Gaines have been married since 2003. Even if they seem happy

get married today, almost not stay together. That’s why Joanna almost

rejected a second appointment.

How did you meet Chip and Joanna Gaines

Chip and Joanna Gaines | Roy Rochlin / FilmMagic

Chip and Joanna met at the store of cars from his father. During

in an interview with Harry Connick Jr, Chip says that he was so in love that he visited the

shop almost every week to fix your car. Joanna says that she has met with the Chip of a day

while she was standing outside.

“I worked for my dad for about 10 years, in their shop car,” says Giovanna. “And there was a guy in the front, and the guys all said,‘ Go look at the front. There is a really nice guy. And, of course, was never going to do it, but I thought:’ Well, why not? Then, walk by the showroom and see this guy, that is not the Chip, and I wonder, ‘Oh, he is really cute, but now what?’ I didn’t know what to do, so I continued to walk to the exhibition hall and stepped outside. And as I walked out, the Chip enters to take his roommate, and the rest is history. “

Chip Gaines did not cause a good first impression on Joanna Gaines

Joanna Gaines, says, “it was love at first sight” when she and

The Chip went to his first appointment. In the summer issue of Magnolia Journal,

she says to his readers that this was not so impressed with him. The Output Chip

The personality took them by surprise. He was not silent, as the boys she was used to.

Dated.

“It was love at first sight for the Chip and me,” says Giovanna.

“On the one hand, they are usually attracted to guys who have been more quiet

side. According to our first appointment, it was clear that the Chip was all but silent. He

he was everywhere, talking business, which he had begun, and these ideas

he had, and as I was buying small houses and turning, and I was

wondering if it was a little crazy. “

Why is Joanna Gaines almost did not give him another opportunity to Chip

Joanna gives two reasons that almost did not come out with a Chip

again. She was convinced that the Chip had given the two agreements. Before you

says that Chip has had the tendency to take risks. Second, she does not like her

quackery “In my mind, I looked instinctively to his inclination for risk

and the nature talkative as the two reasons for which it is probable that they will not go for a second date ”

writes Giovanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines say that marriage requires work

During a session of the conference in the ENTRANCE to 2019, the gaineses

Admit that marriage is hard work. The secret to make sure that things go well is

we respect each other and continue to fight. Work in a team and to honor

between them, they have to overcome many obstacles.

“This is a very difficult thing to do, to work together with

someone with whom you have a relationship and family,“ she says

Chip. “We are definitely in agreement. It is not perfect, Our secret ingredient to our

Marriage and the working relationship is a strong mutual respect. A lot of hard work

enter this, but if you can reach a place of mutual respect, it is possible to change

the world.”

Read more: Power

Do you hire Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Continues to Sheiresa @SheiresaNgo