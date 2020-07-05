Jennifer Aniston reminds us of the importance of wearing a mask with a photo viral

By
Joginder Mishra
-
0


Ten Minutes“data-reactid=”23″>Ten-Minute

I understand that the masks are annoying and uncomfortable. But, don’t think which is worse for companies near … losing the job … for the health of the workers approach the exhaustion of all? And this virus has taken the lives of many, why are we not doing enough. “data-reactid=”32″>”I understand that the masks are annoying and uncomfortable. But, don’t think which is worse for companies near … losing the job … for the health of the workers approach the exhaustion of all? And this virus has taken the lives of many, why are we not doing enough.

Under the hashtag #wearadamnmask (wear a damn mask most famous, following the example of Aniston and publish your photos with this kind of protection that prevents us from contagiemos all. So, we need to make clear?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here