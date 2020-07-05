Jennifer Aniston and actresses in the most iconic of the ‘ 90s to today – is – Culture

YouTube: faniston_almighty/ AFP

The american Jennifer Aniston, who is currently 51 years old, it is one of the actresses that still remains in force in the movie industry and television. He has also worked as a director and producer. She is the daughter of actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow. He continued with the legacy of their parents and, in 1990, he began his career by participating in the tv series “Molloy” and then start on the big screen with the movie “Camp Cucamonga’.

Has been outstanding for acting in productions such as ‘She is unique’, ‘more than friends’, ‘Friends’, ‘The morning show’,’The Bounty hunter’ and ‘unexpected love’. Was awarded the Golden Globe as Best actress for the series “Friends”, and has won the Emmy and the ceremony of the Union of Actors of the same series, in which she played ‘Rachel Green’.

Their participation was in the movie ‘Criminal of the sea’. He is currently the producer of the series, the one where they’re back together,” from Netflix.