Jay-Z Cancel The 2020, The Made In America Festival Because Of The “Parallel Pandemics’

Jay-Z has Made In the united states is the most recent music festival to be cancelled because of the persistence of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to And! Newsthe annual festival of Philadelphia has been postponed until the year 2021. The cancellation will be the first time that the festival has not taken place since it was founded in the year 2012. In addition to the increase of cases of coronavirus across the country, In the united states of representatives, said in a statement that the current racial injustices that are happening all over the country also became a factor in the decision to cancel the event.

Made In the united states, the declaration has been published in each of the festival’s social media channels.

“The year 2020 is a year like no other,” the statement read. “We are at a crucial moment in the history of this nation. Together, we’re fighting parallel pandemics, Covid-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and the community, as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals in the struggle for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day weekend 2021.”

The statement continued by saying that Jay-Z and the other leaders behind the events of the plane to speak with the Mayor of Philadelphia Jim Kennedy about the plans for the festival next year. Also assured the participants that have already paid the registration which will be validated for the next edition of the festival.

According to the BETthe two-day event is scheduled for September 5 and 6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. The cancellation of the festival, which comes after several other events, decided to close because of the coronavirus.

Only a few weeks after the virus has begun spreading across the united states, both the Coachella and Stagecoach festival postponed their events until the month of October. Both events were subsequently cancelled for the year because of the concern that there will be a resurgence of COVID-19 in autumn. South by Southwest (SXSW), Lollapalooza, Summer, and Glastonbury were the cancellation of this year.

Made In the united states is known for its great performance, and highlights the rising and established stars of the music, such as Beyonce, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, the Earth all of a sudden, Kendrick Lamar, The weeknd, and Meek Mill.

Use took to the stage last year, when he shared on Instagram that Beyoncé had seen his performance in the backstage.

Jay-Z, the decision to cancel the music festival that happened just a week ago after another one of his companies was named in the social media. A spectacle of Jay-Z’s new streaming service, Tidal, has held a panel discussion that included Russell Simmons.

As The Post shared previously, the discussion has been beaten up by one of Simmons’ assault accusers, Sil Lai Abrams. Abrams refers to both the Tides and Jay-Z to allow Simmons to the show after a documentary about his ongoing charges, which debuted on HBO Max.