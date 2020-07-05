J Balvin, Maluma and Sech join the Porfa’ remix of Feid and J Quiles

Feid and Justin Quiles they did “Porfa“the theme of the moment. This success has crept into the top 5 of the Lista40 40 to 1, so that the announcement of the remix was not a surprise.

So, if emotion is the name of those who are involved in the new version of this theme.

In a video posted on the social network of all the interpreters of “Porfa”, is to listen to the first seconds the voice of Sech. Both artists have the opportunity to labeling to J Balvin, Maluma and Sech in their publications.

The same Feid the baptism of the group of latinos, as “The Galacticos”and without a doubt become a successful musical equal to or greater than its original version.