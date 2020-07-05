“I have no idea when I will be able to return to work,” says Tom Hanks in the middle of a pandemic

Text: Jasmine Gomez Fleitas (@jazgomezf)

A lot of shared content on social networks has to do with the music. Playlists are everywhere, and many times arise from the most unexpected situations. When publicizing the news about the first cases of celebrities with Covid-19, one of them hit strong: the pair of actors formed by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, is his work in Australia.

Tom was shooting a film about Elvis —that still has no official title and that makes it the manager of the artist, Rita had been presented at the Sydney Opera Hall. In the centre of the quarantine to which it is submitted, Rita tweeted a request: he needed help to put together a list of songs to help you cope with the isolation. Tweeters of the world responded to his call and selected a community, the name of the playlist and each one of the topics that compose it.

The winning name was Rita Wilson Quarantunes, list, that, in little more than 15 days, earned more than 40,000 like. The songs that make it up are in the course of the tone, including: Tired of being the only Green, All by me Céline Dion, If I could go back in time Cher, I’m still standing Elton John, I will survive Gloria Gaynor, Survived Destiny’s Child Don t stand so close to me Police, etc…. But already they are beginning to realize the style, it is not true?

Many artists also offered live concerts via streaming among them, Alejandro Sanz and Juanes together, or the challenge of #TogetherAtHome of the Global Citizen, which was attended by Chris Martin of Coldplay, John Legend, The Lumineers, Charlie Puth, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello and many others.

At the local level, the Gene of the channel began in the network, the campaign #MusicaParaQuedarseEnCasa invite singers inhabitants to participate and share their networks, there is joined by Rolando Chaparro, Andrea Valobra, Luigi Manzoni, among others. As the others have also chosen to perform live on Facebook Bohemian or Urban Villagrán Bolaños to accompany the people in their homes and challenge them to join the social distancing.

The designers have also contributed their part during the period of quarantine. Local artists such as Luca Mendoza Group (Us), and collective, as a Line of Ten began to do drawings that were invited to reflect on the moment. Later, with the extension of the file in quarantine, Grupor, We issued a challenge that inspired other illustrators to create posters for entrepreneurs, to help them promote their products in times of delivery and the quarantine. It was as well as added illustrations for handouts, home delivery of home cooked food, the merchants of fruit and vegetables, carpenters, veterinary clinics, and more.

Well, the illustrators of the world, Johanna Basford, dedicated to draw, coloring books, has added his part through the release of designs to paint on your web page johannabasford.com/instagram. Stan Chow —illustrator, specialized in portraits, he works for the New Yorker shared a couple of photos that capture their daily life, at home, during the quarantine.

Even if it is difficult to believe, not everything is information and updates on the covid-19. Another strategy to stay clear and free from an excess of information that has to do with our favorite artists. For example, Gloria Graynor posted a video of the washing of the hands when you are a I will survive a capela. Brandon Flowers has done the same with its classic Mr. Brightsidefor all fans of The Killers.

Another social network that works great to relax the mind is Tik Tok, widely used by teenagers, which in just a few seconds, depict scenes of pop culture. Many YouTubers and actors or actresses who have joined her long ago, and others have taken advantage of the quarantine to do so.

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, devotes the free time to upload the choreography, while Mariah Carey made hilarious video with their children.