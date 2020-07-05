Famous Hollywood has succumbed to the allure of the Latin woman

The beauty and the charm of Latin women is more than proven. Beauty contests the same. Hispanic women are able to conquer any man, or if not just ask some of these famous. Matt Damon, Matthew McConaughey and Vin Diesel are three of the most sought after actors of Hollywood. But there is something that they have in common. In what female beauty is concerned, have given the samples to have the same tastes. At the moment of choosing the woman of your life, have chosen to join with Latin women and building their houses with them. Matt Damon loves the tango

Even if Matt Damon has never played in the film role of the prince of Cinderella, in real life, he has played very well. According to the magazine Vanidades, one night in 2003 while he was filming the movie Stuck on You, has seen the argentine Luciana Barroso, who was working as a bartender in the South of Miami, and immediately the actor was sagging with it. The marriage took place in New York city, in December 2005, and the couple now has four daughters. Matthew McConaughey seduced by a brazilian

The winner of the Oscar for the film Dallas Buyers Club, he met a brazilian top model Camila Alves. As mentioned above, since the first time he saw her was struck for their safety. “I was able to immediately grasp that he was a person who knew exactly who he was and what he wanted of life”, that describes the most obvious attributes of the brazilian conquered the award-winning actor. The love for the mexican fast and furious

According to the magazine, Vanidades, that Vin Diesel, the hero of the saga of action movies the Fast and the Furious , and the mexican model Paloma Jimenez, a native of Acapulco, and it was another love at first sight. They met in 2007, during the filming of a video, and ?from the first moment there was a special attraction?, she says, that is 16 years younger than the actor of 48 years age. Even if I’m not married legally, Vin and Paloma are the parents of three children: Hanna, Vincent and Pauline. The problem is that with his appearance of rude man, Vin seems to be very attractive, so that on more than one occasion the press has reported rumors about the alleged infidelity of his. However, up to the time the couple stays together. Cuban Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, who she met during the filming of his next film, ‘Deep Waters’, in New Orleans, in the latter months of 2019. Both actors star in the erotic thriller based on the novel by the author of Patricia Highsmith, which tells the story of a marriage that begins to lose the passion and decides to take a couple of games outside of the marriage, that they become something sinister. The couple was captured in a beach destination in Latin america, in a moment worthy of a romantic movie together, walk to the edge of the sea, while the actor photographed at the cuban artist. Joe Manganiello aficiao of Sofia Vergara

The above-mentioned actor Joe Manganiello has revealed the origin of his love affair with the fashion colombian Sofia Vergara. It was the year 2014, and the actor in Magic Mike (film, 2012) came as a guest to a party celebrating the production of the series Modern Family. In this case, Joe Sofia, and fell exhausted at his feet. “She was wearing a dress that suits him great and I couldn’t stop watching it,” said Manganiello in this radio program. Thor and his fascination for a good paella

In December 2010, the australian Chris Hemsworth and Spanish actress Elsa Pataky, celebrated their marriage. Earlier, Elsa had had stories with other celebrities, such as Adrien Brody and Michaël Youn, but the fact of sharing the same artistic representative of the united States led the interpreter of the superhero Thor and the beautiful madrileña each other, and between them was the love. Already the couple has three children: India and twin sons Tristan and Sasha.

Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet captured lovey-dovey

The actors Eiza Gonzalez and Timothée Chalamet were caught together kissing in a resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. Last Tuesday, some paparazzi saw the mexican actress known for roles in “true love” and ”Dream of me” and the protagonist of “The King”, which is visiting the country for the actress. After Chalamet ended his relationship with the actress Lily-Rose Depp in the month of April, the actor franco-american who has decided to take a new chance with Gonzalez. The mexican tacos conquer up to comedians

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider has married his girlfriend of many years, the mexican Patricia Azarcoya Arce. Rob met Patricia during a promotional visit for one of his films in Mexico city. He worked as the producer of a television program to which you have invited stand-up comedian and after flecharse immediately, they began a relationship and then took her to live in Los Angeles. Other cases Ryan Goslin and Eva Mendes

Ryan has started 2011 in a relationship with actress Eva Mendes, who was born in Miami to cuban parents (the love you showed during the filming of ” The Place Beyond The Pines) in the month of September 2014, had, together with his first child, a daughter named Esmeralda Amada.

Not only are the actors But not only the actors have succumbed to the charms and curves of latinas. A great protagonist of the song, the canadian Michael Bublé, has fallen in love with the actress, singer and argentine model Luisana Lopilato, and married her in 2011. Men of royalty have also fallen for the charm of latinos. The marriage of Andrea Casiraghi with the colombian Tatiana Santo Domingo, and the grand duke Henri of Luxembourg with the cuban Maria Teresa Mestre. The billionaire French businessman François-Henri Pinault, who is happily married to the mexican actress Salma Hayek and is the daddy of the little Valentina Paloma, is another case that is relevant.Also the singer Sam Mendez has been bewitched by the charm of the singer of cuban origin Camila Hair. Some cases of this sport. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

The former brazilian model and american football player for The New England Patriots have been in love since 2006. You are married after 3 years, and they now have two children, Benjamin and Vivian Izabel Goulart and Kevin Trapp