Eye Show: Maluma: Which Series is based on the real life of the reggaetonero reached from the ATV?

From this Monday, 06 July, is the screens of the ATV series, “The queen of flow”, starring Carolina Ramirez, Carlos Andres Torres and Sandoval. It is worth mentioning that the first chapter of this production has been rated #1 as the most watched in the Colo,bia.

His first media a total of 15.4 points of the evaluation, making the debut of the most successful of the year, at the national level and overcoming the most watched programs of Caracol Television as “Without a breast if there is a heaven” and the “Challenge of super-human”.

LOOK: Maluma shares photos of his childhood and it makes her sigh to his fans

It is worth to indicate, that after the first episode, several members of the audience drew conclusions about the story based on the life of the singer Malumadue to the look, the tattoos and the dress of the character “Charly Flow”played by Carlos Torres. In this regard, the actor said that Maluma was a reference to the creation of this character, in addition to Sebastian Yatra JBalvin, Floor 21 y Reykon, among others.