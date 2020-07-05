Covid eroded the progress of the climate agenda

Only when the 2020 painted to be a year of promise for companies that seek to combat climate change, has appeared this new coronavirus.

In the month of September, Time published a special issue on climate change with the title “2050: How the Earth Survived” (2050: How to survive the Earth), by making a call to the fossil fuel industry and foreshadowing drastic changes and the consequences that the world would have accepted to avoid a catastrophe.

In the month of January, Greta Thunberg, the teenage activist for the climate, gave a lesson to the leaders of the United Nations in the field of emissions of greenhouse gases, after having sailed across the Atlantic ocean.

In that same month, Larry Fink, BlackRock Inc., priority environmental issues in the agenda of Wall Street.

But when it came to march, business leaders were more concerned by the evidence of covid-19, the fans and the financial survival.

The turn was so sudden that an analysis by Bloomberg of the 500 companies in Standard & Poor’s has found that the discussions relating to climate change fell by 50% during the conferences of profit in the first quarter, compared to the previous quarter.

Dominated by conversations about liquidity, cash flows and debt payments, and many executives have been forced to take extraordinary measures to keep their businesses afloat in a global economy that is suddenly devastated.

“In the last two years, the conversation on climate change is steadily increasing,” he said Bill Weihl, that runs Climate Voicean initiative to get companies to get involved in the argument. The pandemic stopped a large part of this momentum.

Bloomberg has analyzed the mentions of climate change and of the relative conditions in all of the companies in the S&P 500, which were lessons in the earnings for the first quarter of 2019 for the first quarter of 2020.

It is believed that the company had talked about climate change if they had indicated at least one of the search terms during the conference.

The leaders of energy companies, which is fundamental for the transition towards renewable sources of energy, he cited climate change, 58% less than what he did during the conference with investors and analysts following the presentation of the results of the fourth quarter. The technology has had a decline of 53%, and it was even worse for financial services companies, where the decline was 69%.

Robert Swan, the chief executive officer of Intel Corp., the largest chip manufacturer in the world, said during the conference with investors and analysts of your company for the fourth quarter of 2019 that “it is important for us to be a leader in the field of environmental sustainability, and we’re investing to continue to increase the energy efficiency of our activities and our products.” But during the conference of Intel in the first quarter of this year, there was no mention of the environment. “Intel is committed to accelerating the access to a technology that is able to combat the current pandemic, and to allow new technologies and scientific discoveries to better prepare the company for future crises,” said Swan. Clearly, the crisis in the future may be climate change related, but the company was not specific.