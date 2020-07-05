Brie Larson explains how he ended up in a selfie with Kylie Jenner in the bathroom at the MET Gala

The actress posed for the photo but she just wanted to wash their hands and stop the inhalation of any smoke that was in the bathroom

Anna Wintour is expressly forbidden to make photos inside the Metropolitan Museum of New York during the famous gala organized each year, and, of course, that has only managed to get the celebrity up to reach extreme heights to get a selfie in the most important night in the world of fashion.

Support most of all, by the number of familiar faces that managed to gather in a same plane, was that Kylie Jenner has been made in the bathroom of the police district, together with her sister Kendall, and her half-sister Kim Kardashian, the rapper P. Diddy, Frank Ocean, and ASAP Rocky; singer Paris Jackson, the actor Luke Sabbats, the wife of Armie Hammer, Elizabeth Chambers; the models Slick Woods and Lily Aldridge, and the winner of an Oscar, Brie Larson.

The presence of an interpreter, and among that group of celebrities was very surprising, since he never moved in those social circles. Now she has been ordered to reveal as it is finished in the popular selfie during the interview that he has granted to Sean Evans in the program ‘Hot Ones’, while eating chicken wings with spicy sauce.

In reality, the actress had gone on three occasions prior to the evening gala at the Met, and he was able to successfully avoid the services, because he knew that the guests would gather there to smoke and she does not support the smell of tobacco. However, that night he had no choice but to enter the bathroom for reasons of force majeure.

“My goal was to get in and out as quickly as possible. I was trying to hold the breath as long as I could, because I don’t want to inhale the smoke“ she revealed.

When he realized that Kylie and company were preparing to be photographed in front of the mirror, she didn’t know what to do, because I really didn’t know anything of these.

“At the end someone turned around and said to me: ‘Relax and rest’. And I said, ‘it’s okay’. I sketched a smile that clearly reflected that I was terrified, because I didn’t know if it appeared in the photo, and also the only thing that I wanted was to wash my hands“ he joked.

His main concern was that his publisher is angry with her for hobnobbing with “those people”, that is to say, a large part of the circle of Kardashian-Jenner, but he also wanted to make it clear that he does not regret that there is a photograph of yourself with them. “I think it’s pretty funny,” it is concluded.