Almost Famous and 20 candles – News Last-minute Guatemala

As a teenager, he wore a black t-shirt with images of groups of rockI wrote the names of the groups on the benches of the school, and he spent the whole night listening to tapes of my favorite bands.

I was 12 years old when she came into the full rock, by means of tapes of Alux Nahual, AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. With them, it has opened a door through which I entered this world, so intense, as sentimental.

I remember exactly the first time I heard a song of Megadeth; that I had my hands on the LP Hysteria, Def Leppard; or that I saw the video Oneof the Metal, among other unforgettable experiences. From that moment, many of my favorite moments of my life, is inevitably accompanied by music rock.

And that is the great charm of Almost Famous, the film of american director named Cameron Crowe, in which you capture those moments that, in one way or another, I have lived, as the protagonist, William.

The minutes that it takes to put a disc on the turntable, and let the sounds of new places and the unexplained, or listen to live music next to the person you like. Life is about moments. We have extracted smiles; others, on the contrary.

And even if I’ve never sung in a choir and in a bus Tiny DancerElton John, I remember at a party I took a drink of the strange that made me scream “I Am the god of gold.” The place lacked a pool, so there was no danger.

I also worked closely with William in his role as a writer rock. When I saw the movie, in 2000, I dreamed of being a writer for a magazine like Rolling Stone, Spin or Rock Deluxeand to review records or to interview musicians. Years later, other media, and loaned me their pages to publish and share my experiences and musical performances. It is more beautiful than it reads, believe me.

Furthermore, the characters Almost Famous are a delight, as the mother of William pull his head out of the car and asking her to “not take drugs”, the music critic Lester Bangs, explaining that the writers of the music are not cool; and the lead singer of Stillwater, shouting to his companions to forget in a petrol station: “I’m Only the fucking lead singer”.

And, of course, it is impossible not to remember that we all had a Penny Lane for our young people. What will become of them?

This year, the film accomplishes two decades has been released. To celebrate, will be published by Wednesday, a podcast in five parts, with almost all the actors, the director and the producers of the film. If you are interested to listen to, you can enter here: bit.ly/alfampod

Happy birthday, Almost Famous. To celebrate then. Long live the rock! And says “Penny Lane”, and I believed it all the time: “It all happens (what is happening)”.