Alex Morgan celebrates the 4th of July, in a special way, with your daughter

This Saturday, July 4, we celebrate Independence Day in the united States and many personalities from the sporting world have shown their patriotism in this special date, including the footballer Alex Morgan, one of the most charismatic, not only in the USA, but also around the world.

Through their social networks, historical player of the Football team of the united States hung in their social networks an image next to your daughter celebrating the 4th of July. Alex Morgan leads a clothing of the color red, while the daughter wearing a t-shirt grey memorial for Independence Day. The image has generated reactions from all his followers in one of the most important dates in this nation.

USED, on the alert for the celebrations

In recent days, the state of alert is back in the united States, since states such as Arizona and California have had significant regrowth of the infection of coronavirus, that put at risk the citizenship. For this reason, the authorities have placed special emphasis on this 4th of July with a party that could accommodate a large number of people in different parts of the country.

According to official data, up to this Saturday, July 4, 2020 in the united States recorded a total of 2.89 million infections, as well as the deplorable figure of the little more than 132mil dead. On the other hand, the total number of patients recovered and discharged in the country of bars and stars is little more than 872mil people.