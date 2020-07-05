Ag’s office obtains sentences against members of the Zetas from 32 to 36 years old

The office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic (FGR)through the Attorney Specialized in Investigation of Organized Crime (Seido), obtained from a Federal judge in Mexico State convictions for two suspects members of the Zetasfrom 32 and 36 years in prison.

Were found guilty by the the organised crime offences (hypothesis against health, against health in the modality of the detention for the purposes of the trade of the hydrochloride of cocaine; possession of firearm; possession of cartridgesboth of the exclusive use of the Of the army, Navy and air force and the operations with the use of illicit origin.

In a statement, the Prosecutor explained that Jonathan’s “H” is dictated a sentence of 36 years and eight months in prison, while John “H” of 32 years. The first will be held in the Federal Center of Social Readaptation, number 5 “East”, in Villa Aldama, Veracruz, and the second, in the Federal Center of Social Readaptation, the number Four, “north-west”, in Tepic, Nayarit.

The ag’s office has noted that in the month of August 2010, today sentenced, were arrested by elements of the former Federal Police, at km 195+300 of the road to Mexico-Piedras Negras, the stroke limits of the state of Hidalgo-Sanctorum, with a different war materials, psychotropic and currency in cash.