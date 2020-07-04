You talk about another concert, in line with the Global Citizen, this time with Shakira and J Balvin

(CNN) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will host a new concert designed to raise awareness about the covid-19, which will also count with the presence of Shakira and J Calvin, among the other figures.

Global citizen and the European Commission announced on Monday that Global objective: “united for Our Future — The Concert (“Global target ” United for our Future – The Concert”) will be transmitted online on the 27 June.

The exhibition will celebrate the innovators, scientists, health professionals, activists, and organizations working to develop and distribute the tests for the covid-19, treatments and vaccines, with the aim of highlighting the disproportionate impact of the epidemic in marginalized communities.

Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Calvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade are among the artists scheduled to operate during the transmission of a virtual two hours.

Also Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Chris Rock, David Beckham, Derrick Johnson, Diane Kruger, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Olivia Colman, Salma Hayek Pinault and more.

In the month of April, all Citizens of the world, and the World Health Organization has organized a charity concert to the virtual is curated by Lady Gaga, One World: Together At Home (“One World: Together in the House”). The event counted with the participation of Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish and many others.