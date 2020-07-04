Why they cancelled the spin-off of ‘Riverdale’?

After only one season, Katy Keene has been cancelled by the CW. The spin-off of Riverdale has been loved by the fans, leading many to wonder why the network has decided to cancel the series. Here is a breakdown of the qualifications of the program and that the cast and crew think about the decision of CW.

Lucy Hale as Katy Keene | Barbara Nitke / the CW

‘Katy Keene’ is connected to ‘Riverdale’

After months of buzz and hype, and Katy Keene debuted on the CW in February 2020. The exhibition focuses on four characters, the comic book Archie: the promising fashion stylist, Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), the singer-songwriter of Riverdale Josie McCoy (Ashleigh) Murray), the interpreter Jorge Lopez, also known as Ginger (Johnny Beauchamp), and the socialite Pepe Smith (Julia Chan).

The first season featured a crossover with the characters of Riverdale Hiram Lodge (Mark Consolation) and Sierra McCoy (Robin Givens). And Katy Keene appears in an episode of season 4 of Riverdale.

Due to the fact that Season 5 of Riverdale is to take their characters years in the future, it was hypothesized that Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) would have a cameo as a university student in the city of New York in the second season of Katy Keene. The leader of the series, Lucy Hale has also been confirmed that the father of Veronica, Hiram, is scheduled to appear in the series.

Because it has been deleted?

The pandemic of COVID-19 closed most of the country, in mid-march, a few weeks after the premiere of Katy Keene. Many television programs are stopped half of the production, and the others have obtained important achievements of the hearing, when viewers began to focus more on entertainment news.

The first episode of Katy Keene had about 600,000 viewers, and at the end of their season in mid-may, has had an average of 480,000 viewers a week. In comparison, Riverdale, an average of more than a million viewers in its first season. And Season 4, which was stopped because of the pandemic, an average of 733,000 viewers.

Despite being left with some large rocks, as reported by TV Line, the CW cancelled Katy Keene. The network has not released a statement that indicates the reason, but it probably has to do with the rating and the reception of the programme. According to reports, Warner Bros. is buying to find the program in another house, but there is no guarantee that a pick-up.

The cast and creators of “Katy Keene” react to the news of the cancellation

With the news of its cancellation, Katy Keene, and the creator of Riverdale, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, went to Twitter to share the beautiful words for the cast and crew of the program.

“From a first reading of table #katykeene,” wrote Aguirre-Sacasa, an image of the cast. “It seems like a dream. Very proud of this show and of the beautiful souls that have joined it. “

The main star Lucy Hale also shared his feelings on the social network. Posted a video of the route between the tears, for the cancellation of the program.

“It’s sad to give this news,” she wrote in the caption. “But I love the show. I like what that means. And, above all, I love you. For the cast, the team and all those involved … “

Julia Chan, who plays Pippa in the series, also shared kind words for the crew and his fellow actors. “I have no more love for these people,” he wrote in a publication of Instagram. “What is your dream was to be a part of this with all of you. I count my lucky stars.