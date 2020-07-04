Why Angelina Jolie did Tomb Raider 3

Angelina Jolie played in two movies, Lara Croft, but the actress did not want to make Tomb Raider 3, despite its success.

Lara Croft is a legend of the game, which is why it is understandable that Hollywood has seen the potential of this series and made several films. Angelina Jolie it was chosen for the role of the young adventurer at the beginning of the twenty-first century, the two deliveries, which took place had bad reviews but was a commercial success. As well, there are always rumors that they would Tomb Raider 3.

The property has had a clear potential of the franchise, and the money generated for Paramount. In addition, Chris Barriewho had played the butler in both movies, said in 2004 that a third chapter was “on the agenda” and that he hoped to return. Of course, Tomb Raider 3 is never satisfied, and this decision was totally Angelina Jolie. Speaking during the press tour The lives of others in 2004, the actress said:

“Just don’t feel like you need to do more, because I felt very happy with the last one. It was what I wanted to do.”

The negative of Angelina Jolie to do Tomb Raider 3 is understandable. Because the first two deliveries had given him international fame, but also very bad reviews from the experts. So, if I wanted to show all of his talent, the most simple thing was to look for several other projects.

The character, as he could not offer much more for the actress.

Tomb Raider 3 it probably would not have hindered the rise of Angelina Jolie, but you still might have influenced his career in a negative way if they continued with the suitcases. In addition to the time of the shooting Mr. and Mrs. Smithan action-comedy, romantic, and confirmed that it was at its best.

So Lara Croft left the cinema for a couple of years. But to Hollywood, but kept thinking that I had a lot of potential. So, instead of making Tomb Raider 3prefer reboot of the saga, and Alicia Vikander replaced Angelina Jolie. The film has had good reviews, but grossed less than the previous two deliveries. Now you’re talking of a sequel, which probably will be released in 2021.