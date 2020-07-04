What represents us? | ICON | EL PAÍS

For now, it is so hot, I read an article on cabins solar. Many don’t remember but they were a sort of great toaster that radiated UV rays and from where they took the people to get a sought-after orange. As well indicated in the text, these items have experienced an increase in unopposed in the eighties, but the peak of tan occurred in Los Angeles in the first dosmiles. There are countless photos taken by paparazzi Lindsay Lohan, Victoria Beckham and other celebrities of the time, usually through a parking lot, his arms thin and brown in contrast with the white Starbucks cup in hand. It was part of the style of the decade: rhinestones, little puppies, top made with a handkerchief, look between the rich girl and a teenager, thought-provoking. And what about them? As a disguise of relaxation in california: jeans, Havaianas, t-shirt, pseudo-vintage, Starbucks, the keys to the car. Perhaps the scene most the definition of that great moment of civilization is a scene of The simple life, the the reality Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, in which the girls soon established on the farm where they must live for weeks, they meet a hen. You look at it. Look. And that exclaim: “what is her dress??”.

If I remember the thing with a bit of nostalgia because he was the 2003, I am 23 years old and it seemed fun (I still have it in mind). But it was unsustainable: as absurd as it was all that the result has been a crisis of capital and the hangover, a piece of the crostini with avocado, creased linen minimalism and friendly. All that was invented by Kinfolk, an independent newspaper, which has broken with the superficiality that wicks, moreno, artificial and cups of Starbucks was going to, and appearance of which slow collects a good part of the ethics and aspirations of the last decade. “Kinfolk, do egg whites and a pinch of creativity, from 2011”, satirised a critical point of view on the exclusive that, in reality, was this supposed return to the roots. The style of life proposed by the publication, with all its delicacy and its taste for craftsmanship and the simple pleasures, there was not much more convenient to get that chihuahua of Paris Hilton.

This is an error into which we have fallen many in this profession, even if their solution is not so simple. Satisfy the tastes and interests cross, a job, a couple of readers and journalists in a place rarely, in a perfect unity, and still less, one that responds to the reality of each. Now that the pandemic, and the movement Black Lives Matter has aroused a new awareness, and that has broken with the past, in many ways, you can say that began the new decade. So that, in the absence of a model or of an aesthetic that represents what is to come, in this issue of ICON, which we tried to put together almost everything we like, and much of what seems important to us. There is fashion, hedonism, activism, music, and characters whose history has not been judged by the steering committee art. It is not a toast to the sun, but a toast of truth. For a better future. And why not re-tanning booths.

You can follow the ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram,or subscribe here to the Newsletter.