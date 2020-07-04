What a lucky Pique! Shakira was moved, and went up her dress

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


Shakira is a colombian artist who is the owner of a magnificent voice, and this has allowed him to be part of the main show in the world besides being number one in the world of Latin music.

One of these shows to which we refer, in which he participated with the singer Jennifer Lopez in Super Bowl at the beginning of this year.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here