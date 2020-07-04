Warner Bros. Is Preparing The Tape Of The ‘Incident’ — We Are Not Geeks

A live-action Zatanna would be on the road for the DCEU.

According to DCEU Legendary, Warner Bros is working on a tape based on the sorceress favorite of DC Comics, Zatanna.

Unfortunately, provided more details, but this project was said by 2018, he also spoke of the two actresses who could play him: Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Terminator: Genesyzand Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Alita Battle Angel).





This project was also mentioned along with the tape only Supergirl (that seems to have been cancelled or postponed), Batgirl (that had to Daisy Ridley and Katherine Langford of candidates) and for a project that would pit Birds of Prey vs the Gotham Sirens.

Zatanna it was created in 1964 by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, who appear in other projects of DC as a Batman: The Animated Series, Justice League Unlimited, Smallville, Young Justiceetc

Finally, this project will not be related to the next project of J. J. Abrams for HBO’s Max, The Justice League Dark.