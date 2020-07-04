This is the new and luxurious building of Ariana Grande of 13.7 billion

Ariana Grande is one of the young singers more famous and loved all over the world, so it is not strange that their success is measured in a fortune of several million dollars.

The money is usually a smart investment, as it did a few days ago, when he embarked on the purchase of a building $13.7 million dollars, located in an exclusive neighborhood of Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

According to reports The Los Angeles Timesthe singer of 26 years, she has bought a luxurious three-storey property that offers the best panoramic views of the city and the sea from all the rooms.

It features an infinity pool, a balcony, a wellness room, cedar deck, a wine cellar with more than 300 bottles, a gym, four bedrooms, an office, seven bathrooms and numerous balconies.

There is also a bar, an elegant and spacious kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms, a terrace, a sauna and large wardrobes for clothes, shoes and accessories.

The house, located in the Bird Streets, is decorated with walls, floors and wooden ceilings, modern elements, marble, steel and glass doors.

According to the report of the purchase, Ariana made the transaction for five million dollars less what the real estate group iDGroup called to the house.

A source close to the Big, he said People that has kept the quarantine in his home in Los Angeles in the company of her boyfriend, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, but they both have plans to change his residence to his new mansion in the days following.

Ariana Grande has remained active during the quarantine, which leads to the top of the lists of popularity Rain On Mehis new collaboration with Lady Gaga.

In the first hours of its release, the song reached the second place of the Apple’s ITunes Global Top 100 and the first place of the The Billboard Hot 100, a historical record for the celebrity and for the same list.

It was also one of the celebrities who have joined the protest against racism California made in the last few days.

