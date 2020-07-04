The video game My Friend Pedro will be adapted into a series by screenwriter of John Wick

My Friend Peter, the indie video game that has caused a stir in 2019, will be adapted into a television series by the writer of the series, John Wick.

It is not strange that a video game that consists of get through the levels by shooting different enemies with the graceful movements in combination with slow-motion, not the triumph, but the secret of the success of My Friend Peter also passes by the fact that the protagonist is accompanied by a banana call speaker Peter.

A premise for this indie video game developed by DeadToast Fun making the leap to television from the hand of the screenwriter and the co-creator of the film series, John Wick, Derek Kolstad, played by Keanu Reeves. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the Legendary Entertainment has closed a deal to adapt My Friend Peter for a tv series, described as a “dramedy, half-an-hour of rated R”.

In addition to Kolstad, the agreement also includes Dmitri M. Johnson and his production company, DJ2, who were in charge to adapt for the cinema the adventures of Sonic, the blue hedgehog, who at the end had a tour in cinemas all over the world, much better than expected, especially after the launch of the first trailer of the film.



These are the 20 titles that should be in the collection of any holder of the console, a hybrid of Nintendo.

Even if the fourth installment of Joh Wick continues to wind in the stern, both for the director and his screenwriter, in the main, it seems that they are focused on other projects while waiting to resume the production of the tape, after that he had to postpone the release date of a year, because of scheduling conflicts, which were caused by the coronavirus in its protagonist. For the moment, Keanu Reeves is immersed in the filming of the Matrix 4, which has not been finished because of the global crisis, which has delayed his return to a life of mercenary dog lover.