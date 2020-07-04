The singer Justin Bieber admits to feeling embarrassed by your past

In the last few weeks Justin Bieber has been in the news for reasons that have nothing to do with his music, a few reasons are a bit obscure to have made a dent in his mood, and his public image. A few hours ago, the artist was surprised by posting a message on your social networks to thank God for his goodness, and have forgiven, and where he admitted to feel embarrassed from them errors the the past. What do you mean?

Justin Bieber has been pointed out by Anonymous as one of the children who were sexually abused in a network of pedophilia in Hollywood and accused of sexually abusing two fans a few years ago, in a span of two weeks.









The singer has denied these allegations and has filed a lawsuit millionaire against the account of the alleged victim for defamation. The artist, who defends his innocence, and showed that exculpanbut the harm against his person and his image is already done.

However, Justin Bieber just posted a writing on Instagram that has left surprised his followers because that in it he admits to feeling ashamed of his past and I thank the Lord who has forgiven them. What is he talking about?

“Jesus, I thank you for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness. Thank you for showing me that you are enough. Thank you for making that stop to bring shame on me and I can walk around sticking his chest out and head high knowing that I am loved, chosen, and forgiven.

If you’re struggling with your past, surrender to Jesus. He does not feel overwhelmed by it. He loves you and feels honored to know all of the details, good and bad, of your life. He is not angry with you, want what is best for you,” concludes the back













The fans of Justin Bieber do not know what you are referring to the singer exactly, but they have filled publication like: nearly three million euros in the space of 12 hours. And that is the religion, as its followers have been a great support in the darkest of moments in the life of the artist.







