The serious crisis that puts at risk the life of Shakira, with Pique in Barcelona

July 04, 2020

(13:05 CET)

Fall the troubled waters in the FC Barcelona. The situation of the club is deeply disturbing. The panorama is more difficult.

The barça first team has lost the leadership after two days, after the break for the coronavirus, and he followed, leaving points, which has left the Alloy on a silver platter for the Real Madrid.

All this while the management of the club Josep Maria Bartomeu can’t be more mediocre. The governor and company of the door, in its last year of mandate with a model that is broken, and without a clear project on the horizon.

Fire Boat locker room

The technician who was to lead the team until the end of the presidency of Bartomeu, Quique Setiénis not giving the desired results. And their relationship with the staff is more than questionable. You do not have any authority of any kind. And the club travels to the drift towards a journey through the wilderness is inevitable.

The scenario is the more players very mosqueados. Between them Leo Messiwith in the last few weeks have cooled the negotiation for its renewal. The crack of the Rosary meets the contract in June 2021 and its continuity is in question. The argentine was very disappointed with the current situation, and raises do not continue beyond the next year.

Pique is ready to leave the club

But it is not the only one. Gerard Pique it is also considering making the bags. Their intentions have always been to follow Barcelona and, at least, to honor the contract that you have 2022. But as Putdo not want to throw away the last years of his career in a team in decline. And you could study some of the proposals that you have for the next few years. For example, play in MLSin United States.

A possibility that Shakira you are already rubbing their hands. The colombian some time ago that goes like crazy to get out of the city. He feels that there is a persecution against her on the part of the Revenue Agency and for the Spanish press, and burning with desire to cross the atlantic to be able to be on the side of their parents, it takes months of very worried because of the COVID-19. And that USA is the country hardest hit by the pandemic. What happens in the next few months will mark the continuity of Pique in Boat you and your family in the Catalan capital.