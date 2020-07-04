The novels that had Shakira before meeting Pique

How many famous, Shakira has also had several novels before I met Gerard Piqué, with whom she has reached a sentimental stability. Microsoft can get an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks that are recommended in this article.

The colombian was looking for love for several years and these are the guys with whom you have had a loving relationship.



All have a first love, and Shakira came when he was only 13 years old.

Despite the youth of both, from when he was 15 years old, the relationship lasted for two years, but in the end, by an alleged infidelity.



They met in Barranquilla and then they went to Bogotá, as Shakira wanted to grow in his career.

It was present in their first album, which were not very successful, and after a year together, they parted ways. In fact, it was he for whom he wrote the song "Anthology".



In 1996 was published the report of the colombian with the exintegrante of the group, the practice of Polygamy.

It was very short, it lasted a little less than a year, because Shakira has said that he had no time for them.



Shakira came out with Rivers, who was 16 years older than her, and their relationship was very controversial.

He had a reputation for the research of successful women to take advantage of their popularity; apparently finished with the statements he made about her in a magazine.



Shakira had a relationship of 11 years with the son of former argentine president Fernando de la Rúa, with whom he worked as a manager for 10 years.

Started in 2000, when he was 23 years old and he was 27 years old. It was the era in which she gained more international fame.



During the promotion campaign of the "Waka Waka" for the 2010 South africa World cup, met Shakira Pique.

His relationship with the Barcelona player has been very stable, as they already have a decade together and two children, Milan and Sasha.

