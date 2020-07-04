The company: member of the Society of cosmetic Kylie Jenner’s claim of Coty

The seed of Beauty, the company that helped launch cosmetic lines for Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian West, is sued for Coty Inc. for an alleged theft of trade secrets, while investing in the business of the famous family.

Coty, which owns such brands as CoverGirl and Sally Hansenhe obtained illegal access to the proprietary strategies Seed in order to develop lines of cosmetic products through the recent agreement of US $ 600 million to take a majority stake in the company Jenner, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The action occurs after the Seed of Beauty won a mandate this month to avoid that Kardashian West share trade secrets, in a separate agreement with Coty.

The last presentation that extends the legal battle over the growing empire of the cosmetics of the Kardashian family.

Coty is betting his fortune to the attractive, long-lasting clan of television reality, to invest $ 200 million this week in the line of Kardashian West and taking the previous participation in the business of Jenner, brands that both started with the help of The Seed Of Beauty.

Coty do not comment on the cause. The representatives of the management company Jenner not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The Seed Of Beauty, which is associated with celebrities to develop and distribute cosmetic brands, said in the filing that the investment of Coty the brand of Jenner “it was a subterfuge to learn the methodologies to be confidential business Suit”.

The company, based in Oxnard, California, has also appointed King Kylie LLC and HFC-Prestige Products Inc. on the demand side.