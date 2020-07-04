The ‘canotier’ the ‘bucket hats, hats and more flattering to wear at the beach or in the city

The ubiquitous ‘bucket hat’

Still a season, the hat of the fisherman, also known as bucket hatis one of the accessories that the star of the summer. It works not only on the beach or at the pool, even in joint urban casual air. Choose the design made from lightweight fabrics, such as canvasand the bet models of solid colors if you are looking for a safe bet. In the image, the influence factor Charlotte Weber bucket hat pastel yellow of the australian firm that specializes in hats, the Lack of Color.