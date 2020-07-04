The actor in the Sex Education, she auditioned for Spider-Man [Espectáculos] – 04/07/2020

In an interview with Collider, the actor said that the script he liked, so he gave the best of him to win the role.

“Once in a while there is a part that you really want, and a script that you love, and, in some way, you put your heart and your soul in him, and not what you get”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFleCqYdXU4(/embed)

Despite the news that the Tom Holland it had been chosen to play Peter Parker, the british tried to see the positive side of the matter.

“It is difficult, but often you realize that there will be something better. And, in the case of Spider-Man, I’ve finished recording the Sex Education and would not have been able to do both things at the same time”.

The artist 23-year-old said that he had in mind a different interpretation of the Marvel hero, something that may not appeal to the directors.

“Every actor has a different version of the same card, you can stay with that, and if this is not what they need administration, you can do nothing”.

Butterfield recognized by Tom Holland with the character, who debuted in the film Captain America: Civil War 2016.