Organize a piñata fun and safe – News-Last-minute Guatemala

These four options will help you celebrarles for children who meet years in the middle of the landfill.

The quarantine has truncated the “piñata”, or the birthday parties of the children, but only in the traditional festivals are concerned. The desire to share the joy and magic that you can move to other planes, without leaving your home, and save the social distancing. The princesses, favorite characters of their children, the piñata and the cake are present in these four options, which will allow you to live a celebration that is fun and safe.

Eventus Kids

The company Eventus Kids is dedicated to make the birthday an unforgettable experience. Before the pandemic, its mission continues, but in digital form. “We offer an option of video calls with two of the characters that the child wants to. These allow you to add to five guests in and out, have a duration of 40 minutes and a cost of Q385,” says Julio Vides, the director-general.

Eventus Kids also offers video, along with its design and special entertainment, character greets the birthday boy. In addition, they have a package of visits express, in which, with all the security measures, the characters are at the house of the celebrated, and to congratulate them from the outside of your home. Plan your party at the 4041-4242 or

Facebook: @eventus.guatemala.

Tiaras and princesses

“We want children to continue to live the magic of their birthday,” says Carlos Sierra, partner, Tiaras, and princesses. This activity gives life to the princesses ‘ most famous animated films and takes them to the celebrations through a video call. These have a duration of 45 minutes, to allow you to invite friends to the Zoom, and include songs that you choose, the birthday and a original gift of the princess chose. The cost ranges from Q450 and Q650.

The company also has a line of festivities with super heroes, as well as with a service of short visits outside of your home and under strict security measures. Share the magic by calling the 5019-4155 or via Facebook: @tiarasyprincesas.

Piñatería Lucia

If the excitement of breaking the piñata and see falling the gentle can not wait, it is important to remember that the activity must be carried out only between the inhabitants of the house. “I think that we should not apagarnos with the one we are experiencing, but to celebrate life with the family,” says Lucero of Cifuentes, of Piñatería Lucia.

This business account with piñata, small, medium and large sizes, whose prices range from Q10 to Q45. They also offer the opportunity to make their own taste and tailored for the customer, with prices ranging between Q100 and Q150. Piñatería Lucia in-home service, at no cost, and the combo of sweets and decorations. For more information please write to WhatsApp: 5480-9421.

Roberto’s Bakery

The magic of sing “Happy birthday” should continue among the members of the family, or with friends, via the virtual. For this reason, Roberto’s Bakery makes the cakes of your dreams, a reality. Roberto de Leon turns dark in the figures of the children’s favorites of their children, but also offers cakes for all occasions: cupcakes, muffins, cakes, custard, quesadillas, jellies and brownies, among others. Prices vary by Q65, and are in service on the perimeter of the capital. Order your is from Facebook (Roberto’s Bakery 2017) or Instagram (Roberto’s Bakery).