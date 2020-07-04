Or Jlo will remain as: The black bikini of Shakira that effect Piqu

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


For nobody is a secret that Shakira it is, by far, the singer-songwriter colombian ms success it has had in the last few years. Now, those who know always know that there is an artist that loves to be in a bikini.

What is certain is that, in comparison with many artists of the pop Spanish, Shakira he does not like to be showing in ms. However, this does not mean that it lacks beauty or have something to hide.

Topics



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here