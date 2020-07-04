Opinion: Germany abandons coal, small step in a hard way | Germany | DW

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0


In the past, before the crisis caused by the coronavirus, climate protection and the question of when Germany would be the carbon, harmful to the environment, in order to generate electrical energy, has been one of the most important issues in the country, according to the government. Some time ago, even the chancellor Angela Merkel has called the passage of energy, that is, a transition from fossil energy sources to renewable energy, something very difficult, or, so to say, the task is all the more important since German unification.

But all of this just before the coronavirus. This Friday, the Bundestag (Parliament) and the Bundesrat (Federal Council), without a lot of confusion, passed two laws that had been the subject of fierce debate for years. According to these laws, Germany will abandon gradually the extraction and combustion of coal for electricity generation until 2038. An earlier date would be technically possible, but the time was not politically feasible. The regions concerned, in particular in east Germany and in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is currently still extracted from lignite, will receive a few attractive 40.000 million euros to compensate for the structural change that is imminent. A huge amount of money, even if it seems almost modest in comparison to the sums allocated to tackle the COVID-19.

A possible better result

Jens Thurau, correspondent of DW in Berlin.

Jens Thurau, correspondent of DW in Berlin.

There would have been a better result for the protection of the climate, that these two laws. But in view of the general situation of crisis, you can almost rejoice that the removal of the coal has occurred. Supporters of the coal, for example, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and allied CSU had been asked, at least temporarily, that the postponement of the agreement to the pandemic, and, above all, with the economic consequences. And until the end, the CDU, CSU and the social democrats of the SPD fought for the details, for example, by a better promotion of cogeneration respectful of the time, then, has been a success. It is a pity that you have not agreed to an immediate expansion plan is binding for renewable energy. And it really bothers me that a new power plant, coal, Datteln 4, was launched in the days in which the government owns the promotion.

So, even though the government has put a stop to the coal industry, there is still a strange feeling to be on if the decision by the parliament is really the last word on this subject. As of today, coal can continue to be extracted in Germany for 18 years, enough time for an archaic type of energy production.

It is a strange feeling, because the old conflicts that have tried to solve that with the gradual abandonment can go to hell, which is aggravated by the pandemic and its consequences. Those who spoke a little bit of time with the workers of the mining areas of the lignite, especially in the eastern part of Germany, you know, how big is the gap between these people and the protection of the climate. And how great is the fear of local politicians that this issue is taken up by the populists. On the one hand, young people in the city, with a better education, the activists of the protest movement at the climate “on Friday for the Future”; on the other hand, the workers of the open-pit mine, the people of the villages, in the area of supplies. Before the coronavirus, could be an opportunity to reconcile the two opposite parties, but now, this will be more difficult.

The fight against climate change

Not very well in this debate to emphasize that the decrease, related to a coronavirus, in the global emissions of greenhouse gases not solve the problem. The great pressure that the movement of the young Swedish Greta Thunberg brought the issue of climate change around the world seems to be almost history, at least for the moment. Seen in this way, it is more of a note in the margin that the Bundestag has cleared now on the road to the difficult compromise reached, even if, for now, it is of little use to the weather. It will be pretty hard for climate advocates to keep the pressure if you are currently still talking about a pandemic that has not yet been overcome, of the unacceptable conditions in slaughterhouses and a decrease of the economic production on an unprecedented scale.

The variation of energy continues to be a landing on the moon, and this Friday marked another small step on the long road. The rest will be more difficult than I thought months ago.

(ct/vt)

  • Air conditioning units in Hong Kong (Getty Images/AFP/T. Bahar)

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    Air conditioning

    Our dependence on air conditioning is probably one of the vicious circles that add to climate change more ironic that we have created: with the increase of temperature, turn on the air conditioning, which generates more emissions, which then leads to higher temperatures, and so on. Fortunately, scientists are trying to figure out how to generate cool air without electricity.

  • Tesla electric car charging

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    Electric cars

    Much has been said about the green credentials of electric cars. But, are they really clean? Even if they produce less CO2 emissions when driven, are just as “green” as their source of energy: the production of electric vehicles requires the double of energy compared to traditional cars due to the complex batteries required for their operation.

  • A Ryanair plane

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    The tourism of the “last chance”

    From the Great Barrier Reef, to the glaciers in retreat, more and more people visit world Heritage sites, and other places affected by climate change, while can. Even if the tourism of the “last chance”, which can help to create awareness about the environmental problems, emissions of flights and pressure on local resources, which worsen the situation.

  • Smartphone with the Netflix App

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    Browse on the internet

    Even if you decide not to travel, the simple fact of staying at home does not mean that they do not contribute to carbon emissions. Few people realize that the digital footprint is comparable to that of the aviation industry. The more data we send and store more electrical energy we need. And with billions of people online every day, these emissions add up quickly.

  • Avocado in a box.

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    The trends of food

    Many people are switching to a plant-based diet for the good of the environment. But not all of the products are not pets that are eco-friendly. The increasing popularity of avocado, for example, has led farmers to cut down forests to satisfy the demand, while the production of almond milk diverted large amounts of water in regions prone to drought.

  • Straws of bamboo next to the burlap

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    The consumption of “natural”

    We are constantly encouraged to invest in the innovation eco-friendly products. But the truth is that it would be very much more the planet if we don’t buy anything in the first instance. For each new product, no matter how “green”, requires resources for production. Of course, some products require fewer resources than others. In fact, the fewer things we buy, the better it is.

  • A desalination plant in Spain seen from a distance

    Climate change: is Trapped in a vicious circle?

    Desalination plants

    The growing need for fresh water in many parts of the world has increased the demand for desalination plants. Unfortunately, the removal of the salt from the water creates a by-product, toxic, that can seriously damage the ecosystem, if not treated properly. Even if the technological innovations contribute to make this process more respectful of the environment, but is not without risks.

    Author: Ineke Mules




LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here