Opinion: Germany abandons coal, small step in a hard way | Germany | DW

In the past, before the crisis caused by the coronavirus, climate protection and the question of when Germany would be the carbon, harmful to the environment, in order to generate electrical energy, has been one of the most important issues in the country, according to the government. Some time ago, even the chancellor Angela Merkel has called the passage of energy, that is, a transition from fossil energy sources to renewable energy, something very difficult, or, so to say, the task is all the more important since German unification.

But all of this just before the coronavirus. This Friday, the Bundestag (Parliament) and the Bundesrat (Federal Council), without a lot of confusion, passed two laws that had been the subject of fierce debate for years. According to these laws, Germany will abandon gradually the extraction and combustion of coal for electricity generation until 2038. An earlier date would be technically possible, but the time was not politically feasible. The regions concerned, in particular in east Germany and in North Rhine-Westphalia, where he is currently still extracted from lignite, will receive a few attractive 40.000 million euros to compensate for the structural change that is imminent. A huge amount of money, even if it seems almost modest in comparison to the sums allocated to tackle the COVID-19.

A possible better result

There would have been a better result for the protection of the climate, that these two laws. But in view of the general situation of crisis, you can almost rejoice that the removal of the coal has occurred. Supporters of the coal, for example, the Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and allied CSU had been asked, at least temporarily, that the postponement of the agreement to the pandemic, and, above all, with the economic consequences. And until the end, the CDU, CSU and the social democrats of the SPD fought for the details, for example, by a better promotion of cogeneration respectful of the time, then, has been a success. It is a pity that you have not agreed to an immediate expansion plan is binding for renewable energy. And it really bothers me that a new power plant, coal, Datteln 4, was launched in the days in which the government owns the promotion.

So, even though the government has put a stop to the coal industry, there is still a strange feeling to be on if the decision by the parliament is really the last word on this subject. As of today, coal can continue to be extracted in Germany for 18 years, enough time for an archaic type of energy production.

It is a strange feeling, because the old conflicts that have tried to solve that with the gradual abandonment can go to hell, which is aggravated by the pandemic and its consequences. Those who spoke a little bit of time with the workers of the mining areas of the lignite, especially in the eastern part of Germany, you know, how big is the gap between these people and the protection of the climate. And how great is the fear of local politicians that this issue is taken up by the populists. On the one hand, young people in the city, with a better education, the activists of the protest movement at the climate “on Friday for the Future”; on the other hand, the workers of the open-pit mine, the people of the villages, in the area of supplies. Before the coronavirus, could be an opportunity to reconcile the two opposite parties, but now, this will be more difficult.

The fight against climate change

Not very well in this debate to emphasize that the decrease, related to a coronavirus, in the global emissions of greenhouse gases not solve the problem. The great pressure that the movement of the young Swedish Greta Thunberg brought the issue of climate change around the world seems to be almost history, at least for the moment. Seen in this way, it is more of a note in the margin that the Bundestag has cleared now on the road to the difficult compromise reached, even if, for now, it is of little use to the weather. It will be pretty hard for climate advocates to keep the pressure if you are currently still talking about a pandemic that has not yet been overcome, of the unacceptable conditions in slaughterhouses and a decrease of the economic production on an unprecedented scale.

The variation of energy continues to be a landing on the moon, and this Friday marked another small step on the long road. The rest will be more difficult than I thought months ago.

