Not Maluma published a strange photo and the networks explode!

US the prince of the reggaeton world is accustomed to call the attention of their fans on social networks. Maluma constantly shares photos and videos of their experiences more extravagant to interact with your audience. The “Nice guy” knows what must be their fans.

On this occasion, the colombian artist Juan Luis Londoño, he shared a strange picture from your profile on Instagram, in which he is seen sticking out the tongue. In the post he wrote: “When I see you”. The singer gives a lot to think about with the publication, their fans are waiting for all of this is the work of the artist in this moment.

The post already has over 1 million fans on Instagram. Great artist like J Calvin commented on his publication, he said: “It bite the tongue?”. On the other hand, the singer of urban music Nicki Nicole wrote: “I can see You are passing”, says one of his most well-known arguments.

Maluma traveled a couple of weeks ago in Miami from his home in Medellín, in order to dedicate time and focus on the new jobs. The artist has released images that, in view of the filming of their video in full quarantine, with all the security measures.