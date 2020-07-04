Met 35 years for the first of Back to the Future

United States.- More than three decades after his premiere on July 3, 1985, “Back To The Future“(Back to the Future) is considered as one of the most acclaimed sagas and the most influential in pop culture, is a source of inspiration for movies and series such as the famous production German “DARK”.

Originally intended as a single delivery, the history of Marty McFly and “doc” Emmett Brownit was rejected several times before becoming a commercial success and a classic of science Fiction.

Related News

Today, 35 years later, before delivery, as well as the two sequels are remembered and which will be broadcast on television and streaming services.

The film of comedy and sci-fi, written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, while Steven Spielberg, who served as a producer.

The main stage is formed by Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Crispin Glover (George McFly) and Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen).

This production it is one of the most appreciated movies. Many experts argue that the script of Back to the future it is one of the most perfect that has ever been written and is currently being taught in film schools. However, the first to be shot had to endure 44 waste.

It is worth remembering the main plot of the film, in which a young media in the united States in a journey into the past of 1985, and 1955, and prevents their parents fall in love with, so you should do everything in their power to bring them together and ensure their existence, and at the time you are working together with the scientific Emmett Brown to return to his own time, where, thanks to his intervention, his life in the present is very different from what it was.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T_WSXXPQYeY(/embed)

The popularity of this film is only a couple of months ago there were rumours about a possible remake, having as protagonists Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, well-known for his interpretations of Iron Man and Spider-Man, respectively, although in the Netherlands, which has clarified that it is not necessary to remake the film.

On the other hand, just in time for the commemoration of the 35 anniversary the premiere the movie in the united States, Netflix has added to their catalogue “Back to the Future“and “Back to the Future III”.