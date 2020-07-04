Like the little mermaid: Shakira and a piece of neoprene that will mark all

A couple of pictures of the colombian singer Shakira is viralizaron in the social network and has gotten a lot of what to talk about, because the artist was demonstrating his skill in the sport acuticos during the use of a single piece of neoprene.

The beautiful woman of 43 years is still showing energy and a lot of joy. In the pictures she is seen sharing with their children Milan and Sasha and practicing various sports acuticos with the tables.

Related News

Shakira it is not the woman that is seen very often by showing the ms or in a bikini, but in addition to this, the neoprene suit that was perfect and showed the beautiful figure that w remains.

The images were viralizadas in several fan clubs of the artist who not only applauded, but they have expressed their love and tenderness for the beauty that he sees the eternal bride of Gerard Piqu.

Shakira has been shown to be a mother a lot of fun, not only in the water. Often public videos to share with their children in various activities such as skating, which is also very good.