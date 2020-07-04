Kylie Jenner gets a second tattoo dedicated to his daughter Flocks

Kylie Jenner has demonstrated on more than one occasion-not only how important it is for her little Flocksbut also the tight bond that unites them. Your daughter has a line of cosmetics, birthday to simulate a show for children and, now, a second tattoo in the bottom of your right arm (just above elbow) with a mysterious trio of numbers: 4:43. What does it mean? Anything less than that the exact moment in which was born of the Flocks (1 February 2018), and the time in which life has taken a turn of 360 degrees to the young entrepreneur.

Yes, Kylie Jennerthat was the cover of Vogue in the company to Flocks, they prefer to tattoos minimalistusually the ones that bear the initials or the numbers. The first is dedicated to the his daughter Flocks he did it during the birthday party we organized for Travis Scott last year, for which he hired the tattoo artist Jon Guy, filipino-american. One of the most sought after among Hollywood celebrities and the industry of modeling as Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, with more than 680 thousand followers on its official account of Instagram.

But Kylie Jenner it features a total of eight tattoos small in your body. Another of them is dedicated to the ex-partner and the father of the Storm, Travis Scott. Both with a taste that is shared with the butterflies that are tatuaron ankles inspired by the song “the Butterfly Effect”,’, by american rapper. A theme dedicated to businesswoman Kylie Cosmetics when they were together, in 2018. Took the waves just a weaving between my braids. I love you, it is not a necessity, it is a priority (yes!)’, part of the text.

The celeb that gives us lessons more than a trick of makeup on their social networks, are also now becomes stated to inspire small tattoo dedicated to your loved ones or for love. Kylie Jenner there was also a tattoo in the company of his former best friend, Jordyn Woods, and another in red ink, in honor of his maternal grandmother: Mary Jo, on his left forearm. There is no doubt that, for the younger sister of the Kardashian family, tattoos are synonymous with a tribute of love.

