Kourtney Kardashian challenges to her famous family to use a mask when you leave

Kourtney Kardashian it is a challenge, its famous family use a facial mask (face clothsto help combat the spread of coronavirussince many of them have been photographed without this protection, most recently, during the pandemic.

Thursday Kourtney she turned to her social network to accept the challenge to wear a damned mask’ by saying ‘your turn’, which is labeled as for the sisters Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardadhian, as well as his mother Kris Jenner.

Kourtney, age 41, also called the singer Rosalia, stylist, Jen Atkin, singer Harry Hudson, Allie Rizzo and Addison Rae, and asked them to post a selfie as proof that I wore a mask on the face.

However, the mother of three children not identified his other sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, were photographed on numerous occasions, recently, without masks.

Kim was recently seen with her husband Kanye showing his new red hair, and he saw without a face mask, despite the warnings. In the same way, the sisters Kendall and Kylie have also been photographed on a night out in public lately without covering the face.

From where comes the challenge of the mask?

‘#wearadamnmask’, since the cases of coronavirus continues to rise in the united states. UU. Other stars who have joined the challenge include Tracee Rllis Ross and Kerry Washington.

It is said that the hashtag was launched by designer Tory Burch, in an attempt to encourage users of social networks to help stop the infections from COVID-19 while you are in public, as 16 states have suspended plans to reopen the business in a normal way.

“I’m sure all of you are seeing what I’m seeing, rates COVID 19 the united States are increasing at a rate that’s really scary,” she wrote Tory Burch on Instagram.

“One thing that I know with certainty is that there is a very simple way that each of us can contribute, and that is #WearaDamnMask every time we are out in public. #WearaDamnMask because we want to protect ourselves and, more importantly, we want to protect others,” wrote Tory.

“#WearaDamnMask because clearly, doctors and data to say that we are not going to defeat this pandemic, unless we each do our part to get rid of it. #WearaDamnMask because it is not a political problem, is a problem of saving human lives. #WearaDamnMask because it is the only way to maintain the security of our most vulnerable and the only way to get back to manage our economy”, he concluded.