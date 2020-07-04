Justin Bieber: 3 songs that have been forgotten

Like any artist, Justin Bieberit has a big and insurmountable successes throughout his early artistic career. Even so, there are also themes and compositions that have been in the past and that, perhaps, many were left by the wayside. Among its activities, has an infinite number of his songs and many others in the wake of collaborations with other artists, but these are the 3 shows that have been able to forget along the way.

1.- “Home to Mama”

In reference to this romantic songit is a collaboration of Justin and Cody Simpson. He saw the public light in the year 2014, at a time when Justin and Cody were very close. In fact, since then, both celebrities spent the whole day inside the studio of the composition. To seal their union and the declaration of inseparable, the australian was the opening act of his tour with Carly Rae Jepsen. In this song, the celebrity sings of a love never to be to be sold.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpU6HCkKEC0(/embed)

2.- Mary

In terms of this simple, form part of the Deluxe edition of her third album ‘Believe’ next to ‘Out of Town Girl’ and ‘She Don t Like The Lights”. Now comes the part of the accomplice, and recently Justin was accused of sexual harassment. This case is similar: a fan with the pseudonym “Mary”, accused him of having abused her in one of your travels and to get pregnant. After taking the paternity test, it came out that Justin Bieber he was not the father, but for the whole world should know the truth, Bieber has dedicated this song.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pE49WK-oNjU(/embed)

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCx_H4yZtas(/embed)

3.- I address To You: Mother’s day Dedication

Justin Bieber has revealed a lot with the title of a song. As many of you know, the father of the canadian abandoned the family when he was very small. Motivated for this, his mother had to respond with countless efforts to be able to give a decent education. The relationship between the singer and his mother has always been very strong, so that in this song, Justin’s account of how difficult it was for the mother the situation and how grateful you are for this.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ubqaLweOc0(/embed)