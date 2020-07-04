Joss Whedon has reacted to the allegations of Ray Fisher for ‘Justice League’

After that, the actor has expressed his discontent, and change his mind, his words during the promotion of ‘Justice League’, now the director Joss Whedon has reacted to the allegations of Ray Fisher.

The actor who played the Cyborg made the allegations of ill-treatment to the director.

Whedon has taken the direction of ‘Justice League’ after the departure of the original editor, Zack Snyder. The work of Whedon was to complete the recording of the film team of DC, but ended up rewriting a large part of the project.

It is true that the characters and stories have been deleted, including most of the arc of the character of Fisher, Cyborg. Fans of the DC began to fight for the version of Snyder, which will be HBO’s Max next year.

A few hours ago, Fisher has a old video where praised Whedon for his work and called it “great guy“in the text, he said that he has withdrawnpreviously described the behavior of Whedon as “rude, offensive, inappropriate and totally unacceptable“and even call the manufacturers of Geoff Johns and Jon Berg as facilitators of the behavior of the director.

Berg responded to the request of comments saying that the accusations of Fisher have been “categorically false that we allow any unprofessional behavior“.

Until now, Fisher is the only member of the cast of the Justice League who has spoken out against the director in this way, when Joss Whedon has reacted to the allegations of Ray Fisher from the questions the u.s. media, the director has decided to ignore it.

Unfortunately, the stories of terrible behavior on the set are nothing newespecially when it comes to Whedon, as the members of the cast of many of his projects have spoken in the past.

Then, time will tell if Whedon chooses never to respond to these allegations, or if it will impact your future career.