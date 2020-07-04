It will be nice to see the “Justice League Snyder Cut: Henry Cavill

Fans of the film universe of DC are very excited, because they will be able to see the “Snyder’s Cut” of the film “The Justice League” (“The Justice league”in Spanish). And it was Henry Cavillwho gives life to the “Superman”that gave a bit of excitement for the ardent followers of the stories of this group of heroes.

In an interview for Varietythe interpreter of Clark Kent has said very little about what represents the arrival of the “Snyder’s Cut.” the next year, HBO-Max.

The actor told Patrick Stewart that he could reveal anything of that edition is in the door, because in reality I was unaware of, even if filled with a lot of adjectives for this edition.

Cavill has said that he is happy, because Zack Snyder made the execution of his vision of this film that was criticized upon its release.

“I think it’s important for a director and screenwriter have the vision intended to show to the world, and I hope to see for myself. It was really an ordeal”, emphasised the actor.

Remember that Zack Snyder has had to leave the “Justice League” when I was in post-production, because of a family tragedy, so sought after that Joss Whedon the end of the tape, but the result was a complete críticaa of the fans.

Henry Cavill recalled that when he came out the tape was a combination of visions and the film was not well received.

“For years there has been a great desire to see the Snyder Cut. The time has come and I think it will be nice to see Zack, and finally, the launch of its own version,” he said.

“Justice League” raised $ 657.9 million dollars, and was the subject of Ben Affleck, The Lag In The and Henry Cavill, as well as with the actions of Ezra MillerJason Momoa, Ray fisher and Amy Adams, among others.

