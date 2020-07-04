It is unrecognizable! So lucy Hailey Baldwin with long hair

Born in Tucson, Arizona, November 22, 1996, has not made many physical changes in the face. When it comes to the model, Hailey Rhode Baldwin, better known as Hailey Biebernot, has shown the greatest metamorphosis; therefore, the idea of a long hair may be almost impossible. Despite the fact that many do not remember, for half of the year 2016, this was the only style of the u.s. model, always following your shade of blonde hair.

Stars from the beginning

This woman, with different ethnic origins, for example: Italian, Portuguese, brazilian, English, irish, scottish, French and German. This can be attributed to his immaculate face and the “rarity” peculiar, that they tend to look for the home of talent. From a very early age was recognized as an extraordinary model, being in the month of January 2015, his first appearance as important as the cover of Vogue The united states; and, two months later, Teen Vogue, hair infinity.

Hailey Baldwin has been the addition of major events in their business. A year after his incredible appearance, it was part of ads for Raplh Lauren along the famous singer Cody Simpson. In the same way, in the month of October of this year and 2015, the achievement of a return for the catwalks, weight, this time in a professional manner. On this occasion, she walked the runway for major companies such as Tommy Hilfiger, and Phiipp Plein, still with her hair immaculate.

Goodbye hair

Despite the fact that in his photographs, on many occasions, she has posed with her hair pinned up or with a haircut that hid his length, this could soon be a reality. Through his official account of Instagramposted on February 1, 2017, a collaboration with the official image of Loreal, in which it rejected by the old style, to give life to a new and extravagant hair.

At present, Hailey Baldwin still laying his short and blond hair, being the representation of well-known brands such as: Levi’s, Vogue, Original Elle, among others. Now, with 23 years of age, and a life in front of you, perhaps many changes of look you get experience. Even if it is clear that it is not that kind of celebrities, who tend to often change their physical appearance. What is more, it has worked out great with their sponsees.