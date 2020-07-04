It is horrible as they say? Henry Cavill has talked about the smile of Geralt of Rivia

The series ‘The Witcher’ it was a great success, both for the platform Netflix, as well as to the race of Henry Cavill, the actor who gave life to the character of Geralt of Rivia, which has been very well received by fans of the game, like in the books and in the course of a recent interview Henry Cavill has talked about the smile of Geralt of Rivia, as it is considered that it is horrible and reflects on these words.

One of the most anticipated 2019 has been ‘The Witcher’, that would for the first time in a live action version for the magician Geralt of Rivia, who was portrayed by Henry Cavill this at the request of many fans who claimed that it was perfect for the role, so that agreement is reached to that carried out by this series to the side of Anya Charlotra and Freya Allan.

During a recent interview for the podcast “The Big Ticket” VarietyHenry Cavill has talked about the smile of Geralt of Rivia, as well as the books describe it as “horrible”, the creation of a lot of interpretations in this sense:

“This has been the subject of much discussion online, especially after I got the role. There are a lot of people who say: “it is Said that it is horrible, or says that it is a ugly smile’. Always seen, not necessarily as a horrible person, but the intention with the smile”.

While this has not been explained in all the books on this smile, and maybe it was referring to warlocks in general are not very expressive and, perhaps, the smile is a sign that something terrible is going to happen, then you have to wait for the second season which is planned to be 2021.