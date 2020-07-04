Is unexpected! Justin Bieber is convinced that God has forgiven you

In a first moment, it is difficult to talk about copper the substantial change which had decided to give Justin Bieber in your life. At the beginning, and being very young, he was full of fame, money and the many flavors that almost succeeded in ending her life. The excess of sexual intercourse, the more negative news, the consumption of drugs and his humor with the world, are some of the things that has destroyed the young canadian who all met for the 2007.

After the release of all the episodes and negatives of the marriage, with the american model Hailey Baldwinthere is a new version of the interpreter of “Good”. This other face of the coin has managed to show his love for the neighbour, his philanthropy and love for ‘God’. The latter has also run tests in all of his publications in social networks, and in the afternoon of this Thursday, it resumed.

A new Justin Bieber

Through the platform of the snapshot, Justin Bieber has decided to thank the supreme being. To start the public prayer, said: “Thank you, Jesus, for my life. Thank you for your forgiveness! Thank you for showing me that I am enough!” . At the same time, he thanked for not having any extra weight on his shoulders. It seems that a human being renovated, that there is not any kind of torment for the person who has decided to be in the past.

“Thanks to you, because I no longer have to carry the shame, but I can walk with your chest high and head high, knowing that I am loved, chosen and forgiven! If you struggle with the past, to give to Jesus! It is not overwhelmed by that! He loves you and feels honored to know all of the small details, the good and the bad in your life! He is not angry with you, wants what’s best for you!” finished the celebrity by using his official account of Instagram.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Justin Bieberlines dedicated to the God of heaven. On other occasions he also gave a thank you and asked for forgiveness for all the acts committed. Now, the canadian singer showed his humanity, because he has given a hand to those most affected by the pandemic that sparked the novel coronavirus, also known by its acronym Covid-19. In addition, they have shown their support in the marche region antiracistas that emerged in the united States.