Henry Cavill of the voices of Superman: “one day people will know the truth”

A little over a month that came with the most recent news regarding the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. At the end of may, the american media more serious and reliable, guaranteed that the actor is in talks to play the Man of Steel, even if not in a film, her own character, but that appears next to the other superheroes of DC. Time Warner has not commented on the issue, and it seems that we have to save these information in a drawer of the items to be unreliable.

Cavill told Variety that this is “frustrating” to see all the speculation on the Internet about his return in the role of Superman: “Every day is more and more wild. The amount of speculation, of what I have read on the Internet, is exciting and, at times, frustrating to see people say certain things as if they were facts”.

The british ensures that sometimes reads news on the subject and says: “No, that is not true. This has not happened, and that the conversation is not”. Even if we do not know if it refers to any news in particular or in general for all. What is clear is that he wants to go back to get the red level: “Superman is a fantastic character. When people speak, even if we invent things, is good, because it means that they want to see the character again. And in an ideal world, I’d like to play the character again”.

When asked if he has ever commented on these news, even if it is hidden behind an alias fake, the actor of “The Witcher” ensures that he has been tried, but it seems that the “deeply immoral”: “When is anything Superman, and if I am in representation of Superman, I feel that there is something wrong. I’m going to leave everything and to follow its course. I say that something is not going to make the difference. What does it matter? Some day people will know the truth, and now, if you don’t know nothing happens“.

Happy for Zack Snyder

In the last few days there has been much discussion (again) the Snyder’s Cut of “Justice League”, that HBO Max has announced that it will be a reality in 2021. Also the actor of Cyborg Ray Fisher has been accused of attitude, “offensive” and “repugante” Joss Whedon, who replaced Zack Snyder at the address where this had to leave the shoot for personal reasons.

Henry Cavill does not talk about the topic, but the joy that he feels to the director of the original tape are going to be able to teach us his initial vision: “I think it’s great that Zack has the chance to publish his vision, and I think that it is important for a storyteller and director. When this does not happen, it is always a sad occasion”.