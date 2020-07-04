Henry Cavill, excited by the court Snyder of the Justice League, the addresses of the entries of the return of Superman

Henry Cavill hopes that the court of Justice League, Zack Snyder, and has discussed rumours that he is ready to return as the Man of Steel. Cavill spoke to Variety for a new interview and I was asked about Snyder’s Cut, which will launch in HBO Max at some point in the first half of next year.

According to reports, Cavill was also in talks to return to the role of Superman in a new movie, has spoken of those voices. The salient points are the following:

If it is surprised that it’s finally release Snyder Cut: “I don’t know if I’m surprised. With everything that has happened this year, with the next, and the cinema was closing and transmission services, now, are our way to get our entertainment, it’s not really a surprise. I think that is one of those things where it’s an opportunity, and I think it’s great that Zack (Snyder) has the opportunity to finally release its vision (‘the Justice League’) and I think that is really important to an author and a film director. When this does not happen, it is always a sad occasion. And now that Zack has the chance, and I’m excited to see. “

On the items that is in talks to play the return of Superman: “I am more and more wild every day. The amount of speculation, the things that I read on the Internet, is extraordinary and, at times, frustrating. It is when you see people say things as facts. “No, that is not the case. This has not happened, and that the conversation is not happening “. But what is important is that people are really excited, and I think that it is important to be excited about a character like Superman. Superman is a fantastic character. If people are talking about, and even if they are inventing things, is good, because it means that they want to return to see the character. And in an ideal world, I’d like to re-interpret the character. “

If at any time left a comment on that type of “hearsay” under an alias: “I’m not going to lie, I was very tempted, but there is something in that that is deeply immoral. When it comes to Superman, and if I am in representation of Superman, it feels like something is wrong. I’m going to allow everyone to develop this. I say that something is not going to make the difference. What is it that really matters? One day, people will know the truth, and if you do not know now, okay. “