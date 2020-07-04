Go out of the market! Maluma presents his “soul mate” who is the MYSTERIOUS woman?

The singer, Maluma he gave that talk about the world of social networking, after the publication of a photo next to a woman, I think “your soul mate“.

It was through your account Instagram in which the interpreter “11” and “I have not been removed” rose image that takes the The sun with the mysterious woman, which leads to the speculation of their more than The 51 million followers.

“Do you believe in soulmates? Yes I have.. she is my”written to the colombian.

Who is the lucky one?

It turns out that Maluma he shared the photo with your aunt, Yudi Ariasin Instagram with more than 526 thousand followers.

In the social network, the aunt of the reguetonero upload photos of the performing yoga, the activities of which he is an expert; many of his photographs presumed to be a spectacular figure.

Apparently the relationship between the two is very good, since Yudi share your images, together with his talented nephew.

