Films featured for this month of July

The series and the movie for the distraction during this quarantine does not stopthere are beaches for all tastes and all ages.

The printed version





HBO and HBO GO have been introduced for the programming of the film’s most salient July.

‘Zombieland: the stroke of grace’

This film tells the story of how the rules of surviving the zombie apocalypse have been modernized. Columbus, Tallahassee, Wichita and Little Rock face new zombies evolved and other survivors as they learn to live together as a family, too.

This tape previews of today,4 July.

‘The voice of equality

After years of struggle against sexism in the legal field, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with the help of her husband Martin, brought before the Supreme Court of the UNITED states a case of discrimination that will change the way in which the courts have considered the equal, read on HBO.

SEE ALSO: Ringo Starr, happy to 80 years

From the July 10 (HBO MUNDI)‘

HBO brings for this month of July, action, suspense, and terror for the tapes that debuted starting in the next week. The titles below are available exclusively on HBO and HBO GO.

‘Downton abbey’

Get to know how to the King and Queen of England come to Downton Abbey, and all of the family Crawley and their dedicated staff can do to prevent the visit is derailed in this film that begins where it ends the much-loved television series.

Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton star in this “joyful meeting and satisfying” (Paste). Directed by Michael Engler; screenplay by Julian Fellowes, based on the television series created by Julian Fellowes.

This film will be available from 11 July.

‘Beautiful boy: always my son’

It is a chronicle of addiction to methamphetamine and the recovery attempt and the exit of drugs through the eyes of a father watching his son, while the fight against the disease of drug addiction.

SEE ALSO: Pamela Anderson shares provocative photo on her birthday

This film is directed by Felix Van Groeningen, and the cast includes: Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, Christian, Convery, Kaitlyn Dever, Oakley Bull, Amy Forsyth

This movie kind of drama will be seen from the 17 of July.

‘Quietly funny’

This award-winning film where Joaquin Phoenix plays the iconic quietly ironic in this story, the villain of the comic, for which he won an Oscar as Best Actor.

The cast is made up of: Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Joaquin Phoenix, Shea Whigham, Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Frances Conroy, Zazie beetz, Leigh Gill. Will be available from the 18th of July.

‘The Goldfinch’

Ansel Elgort and Nicole Kidman star in this story of a young man who faces the pain of the loss of his mother in a suicide bombing.

SEE ALSO: Jay-Z has canceled the festival Made in America

The cast consists of Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Wilson, Aneurin Barnard, Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Ansel Elgort, and Oakes Fegley. Reaches the 25 of July.

The last time

– Halloween: Jamie Lee Curtis return to the franchise of Halloween in his iconic role as Laurie Strode for a final duel with Michael Myers. 40 years after the massacre of the night of Halloween, Laurie lives in isolation preparing for the return of Michael. Will be the 7 of July.

– Johnny English 3.0: The bumbling agent, Johnny English, must return to his or her retirement, when a cyber attack exposes the identities of all british agents. Now it is up to him to find the hacker while facing the challenges of a world that is technologically modern. It will be on the 12th of July.

– The House With A Clock In Its Walls: After losing his parents, Lewis is sent to live with his uncle Jonathan in an old house, crispy, with a mysterious tic-toc. But when Lewis learns that his uncle is really a brujo, the young man enters into a secret world of magic. Available until July 21.

SEE ALSO: Demi Lovato regrets the death of his grandfather

Look what is our Youtube channel!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRFc1o_GPuA(/embed)(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kGfuq9dTQPY(/embed)(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TIl3ZERg7XE(/embed)