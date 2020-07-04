Feid breaks down its imaginary boundaries, and leads to J Balvin and Maluma for the remix of “ago”

The reguetonero colombian Feid managed second in collaboration with his fellow-J Balvin and Maluma in the remix of his hit “ago” with Justin Quiles, who has involved Nicky Jam, and Sech, which has become the song that is coming out this Friday of collaboration most important of his career.

“There are times that you must break down imaginary boundaries“he admitted the singer-songwriter Efe on the new invitation to colleagues, even if I already knew “for a long time” since the three are natives of Medellín.

A special ingredient of this new topic of discussion, according to the Feid, and the participation of the colombian producer ” Sky ” (Break), with whom he worked on the remix “with extreme care during the weeks of imprisonment order to contain the pandemic coronavirus.

“It was pure fun. I worked for a period of rest with Calvin, and I recently worked with Maluma in my previous disc“said the artist, who for some reason seemed to be “too much” for two in one of their songs.

That, without counting with the participation of Nicky Jam, which he considers one of the “masters” of the genre and of the panamanian Sechone of his greatest friends. To be able to coordinate the agendas of their colleagues has not been easy, because he has had to resort to the “pure calls (calls)”.

“I have called you, the I move. One, the other… it Was a surgical operation. I had to have the patience to bring it all together, and I think it came out very well“he said.

Even if Feid is professionally in the field of music by the year of 2015 your career, grabbed speed when you entered Quiles, Lenny Tavarez, Rafael Pabon, Dalex and Sechin a group called “The Avengers”.

“It’s a collective very special. It feels like the people who were my friends in Miami for a year, and even though we’re all for the other sides, Panama, Puerto Rico, that year was special. I have my own history as a composer, Sech with his history and career in Panama, Lenny with his artistic career“said Feid, when we talk about a group that brought last year’s disk “The Academy“

“I learned a lot from them and I’ve polished it a lot because the sessions it was another level. All of them were difficult to write, and no one wanted to make a bar bad, and helped me to take more of my flow and get to another level,” he recalled.

Specifically, the artists involved in the new a remix of “doing”, whose original version already has 52 million views on YouTubeone , referred to as “the galaxy”, because they have taken the song “another galaxy.”

With information from Efe.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2TOj-t-_EYw(/embed)