Emilia Clarke has revealed the simple technique that you use to cover dark circles with a natural effect, the Trends, and Healthy living

Spend hours and hours in the recording can cause the dark circles to be marked of the most common. You know very well, the actress Emilia Clarke.

In this context, the uk has revealed that the technique you use to cover that area of the face.

“Despite not having the make up in this quarantine, I had some outbreaks of acne”recognized, in the first place.

“My mother taught me that a good makeup is one that does not note”admitted the actress, in a recent Instagram Live from the brand Clinique.

So hide your dark circles

To fight the dark effect of your under-eye circles, Clarke applies the proper with the ring finger, with a technique very specific.

In this way, start applying it at the inner corner of the eye and spreads beyond the center of the pupil.

If you apply the concealer beyond, it will be a great “area of lighter skin”if you take their picture against a strong light.

This technique is ideal for to generate the effect of “no makeup”and reach to illuminate the eye area without leaving a look “heavy”.

On the other hand, revealed that they would prefer to avoid the use of a daily basis, but your mascara and a lip moisturizer always accompany it.

The first product, he explained, gives “the vitality and brightness to the look”while the the lip balm moisturizes and highlights all its features.