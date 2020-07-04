Ellie Goldstein, the first model with Down syndrome to be the face of Gucci

Ellie Goldstein is the new name in the fashion world, a young man with Down syndrome who has surprised the world with its stunning collaborations with the best brands in fashion on the planet.

With only 18 years, Goldstein has already made their first appearance in the famous magazine Vogue. Thanks to their undoubted beauty, the luxury Italian brand Gucci has chosen to bring his mask tabs L Obscure.

Gucci Beauty, the makeup line of the brand has opted for campaigns that are authentic and real. The creative director of the brand, Alessandro, Michele, has explained the reason behind the concept that led to Goldstein, to be his image.

“I designed the mask L Obscure a person’s true that you use makeup to tell the story of freedom, your way. We call L Obscure because this word balances charm and mystery”he explained.

The campaign of Gucci Beauty, and the model was a success and the photos shared on the account of Instagram’s brand has collected thousands of “likes” and positive comments.X

Goldstein also showed his humility and his photography took the opportunity to thank the company for the opportunity:

“I like it here. Thank you for this amazing opportunity and a fabulous day of photos”he said.

But Ellie already has a heritage of all respect, from the moment that the first co-brand with celebrities such as the singer Harry Styles, has also collaborated with brands such as Nike.

His ability to dance, and contagious outgoing personality have made her a true celebrity in the social network. More than 16 thousand people remain in your account of Instagram, where the public actively in the most cheerful of his life.

